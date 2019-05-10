







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





10.05.2019 / 15:07







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Florenz

Last name(s):

Dietz



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Ulrich

Last name(s):

Dietz

Position:

Chairman of the Administrative Board







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

GFT Technologies SE





b) LEI

5299002FNBSGW23ULF72



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005800601





b) Nature of the transaction

Donation of 20,000 shares of GFT Technologies SE (inflow)





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0 EUR





0 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

0 EUR





0 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-05-10; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



