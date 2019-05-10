







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





10.05.2019 / 17:24







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Oliver

Last name(s):

Krautscheid



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Amendment

Correction of the ISIN in section 4a)and correction of the date of the transaction in section 4e)



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

MOLOGEN AG





b) LEI

529900BPGBTGTF0TVA50



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2LQ900





b) Nature of the transaction

Exercise of subscription rights and over-subscription in the course of a cash capital increase





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

2.10 EUR





9968.70 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

2.10 EUR





9968.70 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-05-02; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



