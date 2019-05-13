DGAP-News: gamigo AG; publishes its audited consolidated financial statements for the 2018 financial year

gamigo AG; publishes its audited consolidated financial statements for the 2018 financial year


Hamburg, 12. Mai, 2018: Today gamigo AG ("gamigo Bond" WKN: A2NBH2 / ISIN: SE0011614445) publishes its audited 2018 consolidated financial statements. 




 



The audited 2018 consolidated financial statements are available from today on gamigo AG"s website in the Investors" section https://corporate.gamigo.com/en/investors/. 




 

About gamigo AG:


Since its foundation in 2000, gamigo has developed into one of the leading publishers of free-to-play online and mobile games in Europe and North America. In total, the gamigo group employs more than 350 employees at its headquarter in Hamburg and branches in Berlin, Münster, Darmstadt, Cologne (Germany), Warsaw (Poland), Istanbul (Turkey), Chicago, Austin, Redwood City, Bellevue (USA), Toronto (Canada) and Seoul (Korea). The company"s core portfolio includes successful gaming titles such as Rift, Trove, ArcheAge, Defiance, Aura Kingdom and Fiesta Online. gamigo grows via organic growth as well as through acquisitions and has made over 20 acquisitions since 2013, including games, media and technology companies as well as individual game assets.




 



Disclaimer



This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by the management of gamigo or its affiliated companies. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of gamigo and its affiliated companies and the estimates given here. Neither gamigo nor its affiliated companies assume any liability to update these forward- looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

 

 
For further information please contact:

 
Press:

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop

Telefon: +49 69 9055 05 51

E-Mail: gamigo@edicto.de

 
Gamigo AG

Public and Investor Relations

Email: pr@gamigo.com

Issuer:

gamigo AG

Behringstraße 16 B

22765 Hamburg

Germany 

Email: info@gamigo.com

Web-Page: www.gamigo.ag

 













