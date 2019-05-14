







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





13.05.2019 / 17:00







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Thorsten

Last name(s):

Langheim



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Deutsche Telekom AG





b) LEI

549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005557508





b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares to satisfy obligations from Deutsche Telekom AG"s Share Matching Plan for Board of Management members.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

14.9140 EUR





18940.87 EUR



14.9120 EUR





45138.62 EUR



14.9100 EUR





26137.23 EUR



14.9080 EUR





36646.97 EUR



14.9160 EUR





23925.26 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

14.9116 EUR





150606.87 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-05-10; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

xetra

MIC:

XETR



