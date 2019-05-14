DGAP-Adhoc: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Beiersdorf erwirbt Coppertone von Bayer

Beiersdorf erwirbt Coppertone von Bayer



 



Die Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Hamburg, hat heute einen Kaufvertrag mit der Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, Leverkusen, über den Erwerb des unter der Marke Coppertone betriebenen Geschäfts für Sonnenschutzprodukte unterzeichnet. Der Vertrag sieht einen Kaufpreis von USD 550 Mio. vor.



Mit dem Erwerb von Coppertone betritt Beiersdorf den weltweit größten Markt für Sonnenschutz, die USA, und stärkt so seine Präsenz in Nordamerika. Im Jahr 2018 erzielte das Coppertone-Geschäft einen Umsatz von ca. USD 213 Mio.



Der Vollzug der Transaktion steht unter dem Vorbehalt der kartellrechtlichen Zustimmung der zuständigen Behörden sowie weiterer üblicher Vollzugsbedingungen und wird voraussichtlich im dritten Quartal 2019 erfolgen. Die Aufsichtsräte beider Unternehmen haben der Transaktion bereits zugestimmt.






