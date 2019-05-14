DGAP-Ad-hoc: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions





Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft: Beiersdorf acquires Coppertone from Bayer





Beiersdorf acquires Coppertone from Bayer

Today Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Hamburg, entered into a definitive agreement with Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, Leverkusen, for the purchase of Bayer"s sun care business marketed under the Coppertone brand for a purchase price of USD 550 million.

Through the acquisition of Coppertone, Beiersdorf is entering the world"s largest sun care market, the USA, and strengthening its presence in North America. In 2018, the Coppertone business generated sales of around USD 213 million.

The completion of the transaction is subject to the approval of merger control authorities as well as further customary closing conditions, and is expected to take place in the third quarter 2019. The Supervisory Boards of both companies have already approved the transaction.