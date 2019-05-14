DGAP-Adhoc: VOLKSWAGEN AG:

2019. május 13., hétfő, 20:36





DGAP-Ad-hoc: VOLKSWAGEN AG / Key word(s): IPO


VOLKSWAGEN AG:


13-May-2019 / 20:36 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Board of Management of Volkswagen AG, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, decided in principle today to carry out an IPO of TRATON SE, aimed for before the summer break 2019 and subject to further capital market developments.  The Volkswagen AG, together with TRATON SE, will formally announce the intention to float in due course.







13-May-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: VOLKSWAGEN AG

Berliner Ring 2

38440 Wolfsburg

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5361 9 - 49840
Fax: +49 (0)5361 9 - 30411
E-mail: oliver.larkin@volkswagen.de
Internet: www.volkswagenag.com/ir
ISIN: DE0007664039, DE0007664005
WKN: 766403, 766400
Indices: DAX, Euro Stoxx 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 810549





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



810549  13-May-2019 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=810549&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum