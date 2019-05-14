DGAP-Adhoc: VOLKSWAGEN AG:
2019. május 13., hétfő, 20:36
DGAP-Ad-hoc: VOLKSWAGEN AG / Key word(s): IPO
The Board of Management of Volkswagen AG, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, decided in principle today to carry out an IPO of TRATON SE, aimed for before the summer break 2019 and subject to further capital market developments. The Volkswagen AG, together with TRATON SE, will formally announce the intention to float in due course.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VOLKSWAGEN AG
|Berliner Ring 2
|38440 Wolfsburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5361 9 - 49840
|Fax:
|+49 (0)5361 9 - 30411
|E-mail:
|oliver.larkin@volkswagen.de
|Internet:
|www.volkswagenag.com/ir
|ISIN:
|DE0007664039, DE0007664005
|WKN:
|766403, 766400
|Indices:
|DAX, Euro Stoxx 50
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|810549
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
810549 13-May-2019 CET/CEST
