The Board of Management of Volkswagen AG, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, decided in principle today to carry out an IPO of TRATON SE, aimed for before the summer break 2019 and subject to further capital market developments. The Volkswagen AG, together with TRATON SE, will formally announce the intention to float in due course.





