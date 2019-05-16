

Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

LOTTO24 AG

Street:

Straßenbahnring 11

Postal code:

20251

City:

Hamburg

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

3912009QUNYSS2OTSU44



2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Oliver Jaster

Date of birth: 14 Jan 1970



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

ZEAL Network SE





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

14 May 2019



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

93.04 %

0 %

93.04 %

24154890

Previous notification

33.29 %

0 %

33.29 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE000LTT0243

0

22473615

0 %

93.04 %

Total

22473615

93.04 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









%





Total



%



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %











%







Total



%



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Oliver Jaster

%

%

%

Günther SE

%

%

%

Günther Holding SE

%

%

%

Othello Vier Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG

%

%

%

ZEAL Network SE

93.04 %

%

93.04 %









Oliver Jaster

%

%

%

Günther SE

%

%

%

Günther Holding SE

%

%

%

Günther Holding Immobilien GmbH & Co. KG

%

%

%

Günther Consulting GmbH

%

%

%

Othello Vier Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG

%

%

%

ZEAL Network SE

93.04 %

%

93.04 %









Oliver Jaster

%

%

%

Günther SE

%

%

%

Günther Holding SE

%

%

%

Günther Holding Immobilien Management GmbH

%

%

%

Günther Holding Immobilien GmbH & Co. KG

%

%

%

Günther Consulting GmbH

%

%

%

Othello Vier Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG

%

%

%

ZEAL Network SE

93.04 %

%

93.04 %









Oliver Jaster

%

%

%

Günther SE

%

%

%

Günther Holding SE

%

%

%

Othello Drei Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG

%

%

%

ZEAL Netwok SE

93.04 %

%

93.04 %









Oliver Jaster

%

%

%

Günther SE

%

%

%

Günther Holding SE

%

%

%

Othello Drei Beteiligungs-Management GmbH

%

%

%

Othello Drei Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG

%

%

%

ZEAL Network SE

93.04 %

%

93.04 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

15 May 2019



