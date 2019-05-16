







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





16.05.2019 / 10:43







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Jens

Last name(s):

Schumann



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

LOTTO24 AG





b) LEI

3912009QUNYSS2OTSU44



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000LTT0243





b) Nature of the transaction

Completion of the voluntary public takeover offer (exchange offer) by ZEAL Network SE of one new ZEAL Network SE share for 1.604 Lotto24 AG shares each. The consideration received consists of 550209 new shares in ZEAL Network SE (in exchange for the transfer of 882536 shares in Lotto24 AG).





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

not numberable





not numberable







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

not numberable





not numberable







e) Date of the transaction

2019-05-14; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



