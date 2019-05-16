DGAP-AFR: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


16.05.2019 / 10:51


Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Date of disclosure / German: May 23, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: May 23, 2019
German: https://www.eventim.de/obj/media/DE-eventim/relations/financialReportDownload/2019/quartalsmitteilung-01-01-31-03-2019.pdf
English: https://www.eventim.de/obj/media/en/relations/financialReportDownload/2019/quarterly-statement-january-1st-march-31st-2019.pdf














Language: English
Company: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

Rablstr. 26

81669 München

Germany
Internet: www.eventim.de





 
