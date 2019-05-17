DGAP-DD: ZEAL Network SE english

ZEAL Network SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Title: Mr

First name: Jens Georg

Last name(s): Schumann


2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status

Position: Member of the Supervisory Board



b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name

ZEAL Network SE



b) LEI

391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46


4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Shares



ISIN: GB00BHD66J44



b) Nature of the transaction

Completion of the voluntary public takeover offer (exchange offer) by ZEAL Network SE for one new ZEAL Network SE share in exchange for each 1.604 Lotto24 AG shares. The consideration received consists of 550,209 new shares in ZEAL Network SE (in exchange for the transfer of 882,536 shares in Lotto24 AG).



c) Price(s) and volume(s)









Price(s) Volume(s) Total
     

 

d) Aggregated information









Price Aggregated volume Total
     

 

e) Date of the transaction

2019-05-14



f) Place of the transaction

Name: Outside a trading venue















Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE

5th Floor One New Change

EC4M 9AF London

United Kingdom
Internet: www.zeal-network.co.uk





 
