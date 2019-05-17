





ZEAL Network SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Title: Mr



First name: Jens Georg



Last name(s): Schumann





2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status



Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

b) Initial notification





3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name



ZEAL Network SE

b) LEI



391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46





4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code



Type: Shares

ISIN: GB00BHD66J44

b) Nature of the transaction



Completion of the voluntary public takeover offer (exchange offer) by ZEAL Network SE for one new ZEAL Network SE share in exchange for each 1.604 Lotto24 AG shares. The consideration received consists of 550,209 new shares in ZEAL Network SE (in exchange for the transfer of 882,536 shares in Lotto24 AG).

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Total









d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

Total









e) Date of the transaction



2019-05-14

f) Place of the transaction



Name: Outside a trading venue