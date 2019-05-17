DGAP-News: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Takeover





ZEAL Network SE: Announcement in accordance with paragraph 6 of Appendix 1 to the UK Takeover Code





17.05.2019 / 09:47







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement in accordance with paragraph 6 of Appendix 1 to the UK Takeover Code

In accordance with paragraph 6 of Appendix 1 to the UK Takeover Code, ZEAL Network SE (the "Company") confirms that:

(a) The total number of shares in issue as at the date of this announcement is 22,396,070 (22,352,160 of which are carrying voting rights);

(b) The total number of such shares held by Günther SE and its subsidiaries is 7,125,610, constituting 31.82% of the total enlarged share capital (including treasury shares) of the Company and 31.88% of the total voting rights attaching to such shares;

(c) The total number of such shares held by Walter Manfred Günther is 451,768, constituting 2.02% of the total enlarged share capital (including treasury shares) of the Company and of the total voting rights attaching to such shares; and

Accordingly, the total number of shares held by the members of the concert party comprised of Günther SE and its subsidiaries and Walter Manfred Günther and the persons presumed to be acting in concert with them is 7,577,378, constituting 33.83% of the total enlarged share capital (including treasury shares) of the Company and 33.90% of the total voting rights attaching to such shares.

- ENDS -



Investor Relations:

Frank Hoffmann



Investor Relations Manager, ZEAL Network



T: +44 (0)20 3739 7123



frank.hoffmann@zeal-network.co.uk



Media:



Matt Drage



Head of Corporate Communications, ZEAL Network



T: +44 (0)7976 872 861



matt.drage@zeal-network.co.uk



About ZEAL Network SE: