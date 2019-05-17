DGAP-News: ZEAL Network SE: Announcement in accordance with paragraph 6 of Appendix 1 to the UK Takeover Code
2019. május 17., péntek, 09:47
DGAP-News: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Takeover
Announcement in accordance with paragraph 6 of Appendix 1 to the UK Takeover Code
In accordance with paragraph 6 of Appendix 1 to the UK Takeover Code, ZEAL Network SE (the "Company") confirms that:
(a) The total number of shares in issue as at the date of this announcement is 22,396,070 (22,352,160 of which are carrying voting rights);
(b) The total number of such shares held by Günther SE and its subsidiaries is 7,125,610, constituting 31.82% of the total enlarged share capital (including treasury shares) of the Company and 31.88% of the total voting rights attaching to such shares;
(c) The total number of such shares held by Walter Manfred Günther is 451,768, constituting 2.02% of the total enlarged share capital (including treasury shares) of the Company and of the total voting rights attaching to such shares; and
Accordingly, the total number of shares held by the members of the concert party comprised of Günther SE and its subsidiaries and Walter Manfred Günther and the persons presumed to be acting in concert with them is 7,577,378, constituting 33.83% of the total enlarged share capital (including treasury shares) of the Company and 33.90% of the total voting rights attaching to such shares.
- ENDS -
Frank Hoffmann
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ZEAL Network SE
|5th Floor One New Change
|EC4M 9AF London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+44 (0)203 739-7000
|Fax:
|+44 (0)203 739-7099
|E-mail:
|office@zeal-network.co.uk
|Internet:
|www.zeal-network.co.uk
|ISIN:
|GB00BHD66J44
|WKN:
|TPP024
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|812815
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
812815 17.05.2019
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases revenue by 9 percent in the first quarter of 2019
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG steigert Umsatz im ersten Quartal 2019 um 9 Prozent
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG with 19 percent revenue increase in 2018
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2018 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 19 Prozent
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes preliminary figures for 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]