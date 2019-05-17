DGAP-News: ZEAL Network SE: Announcement in accordance with paragraph 6 of Appendix 1 to the UK Takeover Code

2019. május 17., péntek, 09:47





DGAP-News: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Takeover


ZEAL Network SE: Announcement in accordance with paragraph 6 of Appendix 1 to the UK Takeover Code


17.05.2019 / 09:47



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Announcement in accordance with paragraph 6 of Appendix 1 to the UK Takeover Code



In accordance with paragraph 6 of Appendix 1 to the UK Takeover Code, ZEAL Network SE (the "Company") confirms that:



(a) The total number of shares in issue as at the date of this announcement is 22,396,070 (22,352,160 of which are carrying voting rights);


(b) The total number of such shares held by Günther SE and its subsidiaries is 7,125,610, constituting 31.82% of the total enlarged share capital (including treasury shares) of the Company and 31.88% of the total voting rights attaching to such shares;



(c) The total number of such shares held by Walter Manfred Günther is 451,768, constituting 2.02% of the total enlarged share capital (including treasury shares) of the Company and of the total voting rights attaching to such shares; and



Accordingly, the total number of shares held by the members of the concert party comprised of Günther SE and its subsidiaries and Walter Manfred Günther and the persons presumed to be acting in concert with them is 7,577,378, constituting 33.83% of the total enlarged share capital (including treasury shares) of the Company and 33.90% of the total voting rights attaching to such shares.



- ENDS -




Investor Relations:



Frank Hoffmann

Investor Relations Manager, ZEAL Network

T: +44 (0)20 3739 7123

frank.hoffmann@zeal-network.co.uk

Media:

Matt Drage

Head of Corporate Communications, ZEAL Network

T: +44 (0)7976 872 861

matt.drage@zeal-network.co.uk

About ZEAL Network SE:



  1. ZEAL is an international digital lottery group.

  2. The company was founded in 1999. Renamed as ZEAL Network SE in 2014.

  3. The company is headquartered in London.

  4. Its shares are listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

  5. The Group has more than 3.9 million customers globally. Since its incorporation, ZEAL Group has generated stakes of more than EUR3 billion and paid out more than EUR1.5 billion in winnings.

  6. ZEAL Group includes all subsidiaries of ZEAL Network SE and the affiliated companies of the independent shareholding myLotto24 Ltd.

 















17.05.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE

5th Floor One New Change

EC4M 9AF London

United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)203 739-7000
Fax: +44 (0)203 739-7099
E-mail: office@zeal-network.co.uk
Internet: www.zeal-network.co.uk
ISIN: GB00BHD66J44
WKN: TPP024
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 812815





 
End of News DGAP News Service




812815  17.05.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=812815&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum