17.05.2019 / 10:46





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

































Publication of total number of voting rights







1. Details of issuer



Vonovia SE



Universitätsstraße 133



44803 Bochum



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect



Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)



X

Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

16 May 2019



3. New total number of voting rights:

534577934







