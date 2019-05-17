DGAP-DD: ZEAL Network SE english

ZEAL Network SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


Title: Mr

First name: Oliver

Last name(s): Jaster

2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status

Position: Member of the Supervisory Board
b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name

ZEAL Network SE

b) LEI

391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46

4. Details of the transaction(s)


Financial Instrument: Debt instrument

ISIN: GB00BHD66J44

Date of transaction: 2019-05-14


Nature of the transaction:

Pledge of 6,268,276 ZEAL Network SE shares

Price(s) and volume(s)









Pice(s) Volume(s) Total
0.00 0 0.00


Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue

Aggregated information


Financial Instrument: Shares

ISIN: GB00BHD66J44

Date of transaction: 2019-05-14


Nature of the transaction:

Completion of the voluntary public takeover offer (exchange offer) by ZEAL Network SE for one new ZEAL Network SE share in exchange for each 1.604 Lotto24 AG shares. The consideration received consists of 6,268,276 new shares in ZEAL Network SE (in exchange for the transfer of 10,054,316 shares in Lotto24 AG).

Price(s) and volume(s)

 






Price(s) Aggregated volume(s) Total
0.00 0 0.00


Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue













Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE

5th Floor One New Change

EC4M 9AF London

United Kingdom
Internet: www.zeal-network.co.uk





 
