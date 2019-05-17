





ZEAL Network SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





17.05.2019 / 11:44







ZEAL Network SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated





Title: Mr



First name: Oliver



Last name(s): Jaster



2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status



Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name



ZEAL Network SE



b) LEI



391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46



4. Details of the transaction(s)





Financial Instrument: Debt instrument



ISIN: GB00BHD66J44



Date of transaction: 2019-05-14





Nature of the transaction:



Pledge of 6,268,276 ZEAL Network SE shares



Price(s) and volume(s)

Pice(s)

Volume(s)

Total

0.00

0

0.00



Aggregated information

Price(s)

Aggregated volume(s)

Total

0.00

0

0.00



Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venueFinancial Instrument: SharesISIN: GB00BHD66J44Date of transaction: 2019-05-14Nature of the transaction:Completion of the voluntary public takeover offer (exchange offer) by ZEAL Network SE for one new ZEAL Network SE share in exchange for each 1.604 Lotto24 AG shares. The consideration received consists of 6,268,276 new shares in ZEAL Network SE (in exchange for the transfer of 10,054,316 shares in Lotto24 AG).Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue