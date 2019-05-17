DGAP-DD: ZEAL Network SE english
2019. május 17., péntek, 11:45
ZEAL Network SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue
Aggregated information
Financial Instrument: Shares
ISIN: GB00BHD66J44
Date of transaction: 2019-05-14
Nature of the transaction:
Completion of the voluntary public takeover offer (exchange offer) by ZEAL Network SE for one new ZEAL Network SE share in exchange for each 1.604 Lotto24 AG shares. The consideration received consists of 6,268,276 new shares in ZEAL Network SE (in exchange for the transfer of 10,054,316 shares in Lotto24 AG).
Price(s) and volume(s)
Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue
