DGAP-News: PNE AG: Power purchase agreement (PPA) for a German wind farm concluded with LichtBlick SE
2019. május 17., péntek, 12:44
DGAP-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Agreement
PNE AG: Power purchase agreement (PPA) for a German wind farm concluded with LichtBlick SE
- Perspective for the continued operation of wind power turbines following the EEG subsidies
- Great potential for older plants
- Experience with PPAs from foreign markets are used
Cuxhaven, May 17, 2019 - PNE AG is taking a new path for the continued operation of wind farms after the expiry of the fixed remuneration under the Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG subsidies). PNE has concluded a first direct power purchase agreement (PPA) for a German wind farm. In addition to the technical and legal prerequisites for the continued operation of wind farms, PNE AG has a special focus on the economic aspect of such a solution. A direct power purchase agreement, which in this case was concluded with LichtBlick SE, opens up a sensible perspective here.
Thousands of wind power turbines affected
From January 1, 2021, the "Papenrode" wind farm will sell every kilowatt hour generated via a PPA to LichtBlick SE, based in Hamburg. 10 wind power turbines with a total capacity of 13 MW will provide the electricity. These plants were commissioned in 2000. According to calculations by PNE AG, around 17.5 gigawatt hours of wind power can be supplied annually. This corresponds to an average annual electricity consumption of around 5,500 households.
Sensible continuation of electricity production and planning security
PNE thus presents an alternative to the imminent dismantling of wind power turbines in Germany. So far, it has not been possible to implement an adequate further operating concept for many wind power turbines for which the fixed remuneration provided by the EEG will expire. At this point, PNE AG offers concrete concepts for profitable continued operation and thus also contributes its expertise to other market participants. At the same time, this decision secures additional potential for PNE AG to expand its project portfolio in the German market.
About LichtBlick:
About the PNE Group
Contacts for enquiries
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PNE AG
|Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
|27472 Cuxhaven
|Germany
|Phone:
|04721 / 718 - 06
|Fax:
|04721 / 718 - 200
|E-mail:
|info@pne-ag.com
|Internet:
|http://www.pne-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0,
|WKN:
|A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|812947
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
812947 17.05.2019
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases revenue by 9 percent in the first quarter of 2019
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG steigert Umsatz im ersten Quartal 2019 um 9 Prozent
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG with 19 percent revenue increase in 2018
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2018 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 19 Prozent
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes preliminary figures for 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]