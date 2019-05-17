DGAP-DD: BASF SE english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Sanjeev
Last name(s): Gandhi

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

BASF SE


b) LEI

529900PM64WH8AF1E917 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000BASF111


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
63.40 EUR 95100.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
63.40 EUR 95100.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-05-17; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: BASF SE

Carl-Bosch-Straße 38

67056 Ludwigshafen

Germany
Internet: www.basf.com





 
