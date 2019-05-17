DGAP-AFR: USU Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

2019. május 17., péntek, 15:47





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: USU Software AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


USU Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


17.05.2019 / 15:47


Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


USU Software AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Date of disclosure / German: May 23, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: May 23, 2019
German: http://www.usu.de/de/investoren/finanzberichte
English: http://www.usu.de/en/investors/financial-reports














17.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: USU Software AG

Spitalhof

71696 Möglingen

Germany
Internet: www.usu-software.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




813039  17.05.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=813039&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum