Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


17.05.2019 / 16:30



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Emmanuel
Last name(s): Thomassin

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Delivery Hero SE


b) LEI

529900C3EX1FZGE48X78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Derivative
Description: Derivative: Subscription right to subscribe Delivery Hero SE shares from conditional capital; identifier of shares: DE000A2E4K43


b) Nature of the transaction


Acceptance of the grant of 73.818 stock options within the meaning of Article 10 (2b) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522 under the Stock Option Program 2017 of Delivery Hero SE. The exercisability of the stock options depends, in particular, on the achievement of the performance target, the expiration of the waiting period and the vesting date. The exercise price per share option corresponds to the volume-weighted average price of the shares in the three months prior to the grant date of the share option.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-05-15; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE

Oranienburger Straße 70

10117 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com





 
