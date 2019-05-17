







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





17.05.2019 / 16:30







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

FinLab AG



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Heliad Management GmbH

Last name(s):

Heliad Management GmbH

Position:

personally liable partner







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA





b) LEI

391200OC1EXBKXSFTH12



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A0L1NN5





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

3.80 EUR





43757.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

3.80 EUR





43757.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-05-15; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



