Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


17.05.2019 / 16:30



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: FinLab AG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Heliad Management GmbH
Last name(s): Heliad Management GmbH
Position: personally liable partner



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA


b) LEI

391200OC1EXBKXSFTH12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0L1NN5


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
3.80 EUR 43757.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
3.80 EUR 43757.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-05-15; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA

Grüneburgweg 18

60322 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Internet: www.heliad.com





 
