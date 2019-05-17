DGAP-News: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Annual General Meeting of ProCredit Holding approves dividend of EUR 0.30 per share
2019. május 17., péntek, 16:59
DGAP-News: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
94.38% of the share capital was represented. The Annual General Meeting approved by a large majority all of the proposals that were put to the vote, including the distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.30 per share.
The Management Board reported on the positive operating performance of the ProCredit group in the 2018 financial year and in the first months of 2019. With 12.3% growth of the customer loan portfolio to EUR 4.4 billion and return on equity rising to 7.6%, the ProCredit group"s results in 2018 were in line with the forecast. With portfolio growth of 1.7% and a positive consolidated result of EUR 10.7 million for the first quarter, ProCredit has made a solid start to the current financial year.
The actions of the Management Board and Supervisory Board in fiscal 2018 were approved by a large majority at the Annual General Meeting. KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Berlin, was appointed as auditor of the company"s annual financial statements and the group"s consolidated financial statements for the 2019 financial year.
The results of the voting on the individual agenda items as well as further information on the Annual General Meeting will be published on the company"s website at https://www.procredit-holding.com/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting/
