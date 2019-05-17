DGAP-News: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend





ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Annual General Meeting of ProCredit Holding approves dividend of EUR 0.30 per share





17.05.2019 / 16:59







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Annual General Meeting of ProCredit Holding approves dividend of EUR 0.30 per share





Frankfurt am Main, 17 May 2019 - ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ProCredit Holding), based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, which is the parent company of the development-oriented ProCredit group consisting of commercial banks for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and whose operational focus is on South Eastern and Eastern Europe, today held its third ordinary Annual General Meeting since its shares were listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

94.38% of the share capital was represented. The Annual General Meeting approved by a large majority all of the proposals that were put to the vote, including the distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.30 per share.

The Management Board reported on the positive operating performance of the ProCredit group in the 2018 financial year and in the first months of 2019. With 12.3% growth of the customer loan portfolio to EUR 4.4 billion and return on equity rising to 7.6%, the ProCredit group"s results in 2018 were in line with the forecast. With portfolio growth of 1.7% and a positive consolidated result of EUR 10.7 million for the first quarter, ProCredit has made a solid start to the current financial year.

The actions of the Management Board and Supervisory Board in fiscal 2018 were approved by a large majority at the Annual General Meeting. KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Berlin, was appointed as auditor of the company"s annual financial statements and the group"s consolidated financial statements for the 2019 financial year.

The results of the voting on the individual agenda items as well as further information on the Annual General Meeting will be published on the company"s website at https://www.procredit-holding.com/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting/

Contact:



Andrea Kaufmann, Group Communications, ProCredit Holding, Tel.: +49 69 951 437 138,



E-mail: Andrea.Kaufmann@procredit-group.com

About ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA



ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA, based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, is the parent company of the development-oriented ProCredit group, which consists of commercial banks for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). In addition to its operational focus on South Eastern and Eastern Europe, the ProCredit group is also active in South America and Germany. The company"s shares are traded on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The anchor shareholders of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA include the strategic investors Zeitinger Invest and ProCredit Staff Invest (the investment vehicle for ProCredit staff), the Dutch DOEN Participaties BV, KfW Development Bank and IFC (part of the World Bank Group). As the group"s superordinated company according to the German Banking Act, ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA is supervised on a consolidated level by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin) and the German Bundesbank. Further information is available on our website: www.procredit-holding.com.