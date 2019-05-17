DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Bond/Real Estate





TLG IMMOBILIEN AG successfully places corporate bond with a nominal value of EUR 600 million

- Senior unsecured fixed rate notes with a nominal value of EUR 600 million due 2026

- Unsecured corporate bond enables TLG IMMOBILIEN AG to further diversify sources of funding

- Issue proceeds to be used for future real estate acquisitions and general corporate purposes

- Moody"s is expected to assign a corporate bond rating of Baa2



Berlin, 17 May 2019 - Today, TLG IMMOBILIEN AG (ISIN: DE000A12B8Z4) announced the successful placement of senior unsecured fixed rate standalone notes in an aggregate nominal amount of EUR 600 million with a denomination of EUR 100,000 (the "Notes"). The Notes are due on 28 May 2026 and will bear interest at a rate of 1.50% per year.

TLG IMMOBILIEN intends to use the net proceeds for future real estate acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

As the interest rate of the Notes is below its current average interest rate of interest-bearing liabilities, TLG IMMOBILIEN AG"s average cash costs of debt are expected to decline further, while its average weighted maturity of approximately 5 years at the moment will improve further.

TLG IMMOBILIEN intends to arrange for the Notes to be listed on the regulated market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (Bourse de Luxembourg).

Commenting on the successful bond placement, Gerald Klinck, Chief Financial Officer of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG, said: "With its second unsecured corporate bond issuance within two years, TLG IMMOBILIEN AG can further diversify its sources of funding and proves its ability to successfully access the debt capital markets. In addition, the issuance supports us in the further execution of the growth strategy."

J.P. Morgan acted as Sole Global Coordinator and together with Credit Suisse as Joint Bookrunners on this transaction. VICTORIAPARTNERS acted as independent financial advisor to TLG IMMIBILIEN AG.



ABOUT TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

For over 25 years, the listed company TLG IMMOBILIEN AG has owned and rented out commercial properties in selected promising locations in Germany. The company continuously develops its portfolio and actively generates value through strategic investments and selected property acquisitions. As at 31 December 2018, its portfolio contains properties worth in excess of EUR 4.1 bn. As at the same reporting date, the adjusted EPRA Net Asset Value per share amounted to EUR 26.67. The portfolio comprises office properties in cities including Berlin, Dresden, Frankfurt/Main, Leipzig and Rostock. It also contains a regionally diversified portfolio of retail properties, primarily in the neighbourhood shopping segment, in promising micro-locations as well as seven hotels in top central locations. The properties of TLG IMMOBILIEN AG stand out not only due to their excellent locations but also because of their long-term rental or lease agreements. Its highly qualified employees guarantee extensive local market expertise at its individual locations.

