







Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





17.05.2019 / 18:30







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Title:

Mr

First name:

Davin

Last name(s):

Lee







2. Reason for the notification





a) Position / status



Position:

Member of the management team











b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor





a) Name



Dialog Semiconductor Plc.











b) LEI



529900QA2LORU6646N15









4. Details of the transaction(s)





a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code



Type:

Share

ISIN:

GB0059822006











b) Nature of the transaction



Sale of shares











c) Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s)

Volume(s)

34.29 EUR

22,511











d) Aggregated information



Price

Aggregated volume

34.29 EUR

22,511







e) Date of the transaction



2019-05-15











f) Place of the transaction



Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XTRA



























17.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



