DGAP-News: FinTech Group AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Agreement





FinTech Group and Morgan Stanley continue their strategic ETP partnership until at least 2022





20.05.2019 / 07:00







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News / Frankfurt/Main, May 20, 2019

FinTech Group and Morgan Stanley continue their strategic ETP partnership



until at least 2022

- Morgan Stanley will become flatex Gold Partner from October 2019 onwards

- Around 3 million processed transactions in Morgan Stanley products since 2016

- More than 125,000 Morgan Stanley products on the flatex platform



Frankfurt/Main - flatex Bank, a 100% subsidiary of FinTech Group AG (ISIN: DE000FTG1111, WKN: FTG 111) and Morgan Stanley (a shareholder of FinTech Group AG) continue their partnership in leveraged products and certificates (ETPs) until 2022, which has been in existence since 2016. Morgan Stanley will become ETP Gold Partner of flatex from October 2019 onwards.





Since the start of the partnership in summer 2016, flatex has settled almost 3 million transactions in Morgan Stanley products. Today, flatex Bank offers its 300,000 customers access to over 125,000 Morgan Stanley products, which can be traded free of charge.

The partnership with flatex has allowed Morgan Stanley to become one of the market leaders in Germany for ETPs. Both the high quality of the products as well as the access to the trading-active customers of flatex were important reasons for the successful joint partnership.

"We are very pleased, that we will continue or strategic partnership with Morgan Stanley. In less than three years, we have been able to establish the leading offering of leveraged products and certificates (ETPs) in Germany together with our shareholder Morgan Stanley." says Frank Niehage, CEO of FinTech Group AG. "We will now continue the successful partnership in the proven quality, so that we can continue to guarantee our customers a best-in class product offering."



Contact:



Bjoern Lippe



Investor Relations





Tel. +49 (0) 69 450001 0



​bjoern.lippe@fintechgroup.com





FinTech Group AG



Rotfeder-Ring 7



D-60327 Frankfurt/Main



About FinTech Group AG





FinTech Group AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) operates with flatex one of the leading and fastest growing online brokerage businesses in Europe. Executing round about 12.5 million customer"s securities transactions paperless per annum. Offering their more than 300,000 B2C customers top services at a competitive pricing based on their modern, self-developed state-of-the-art technology.

Many B2B customers, the state infrastructure and established financial services companies as well as disruptive business ideas benefit from FinTech Group"s white label banking technology and become quickly successful businesses due to the self-developed core banking system (FTG:CBS) that belongs to the most modern and most modular systems in the market - the standard platform for private and specialist banks. In times of bank consolidation, low interest rates and digitalisation, FinTech Group is ideally positioned for further growth and well on its way to becoming Europe"s leading provider of financial technology.



Disclaimer





This release may contain forward-looking statements and information, which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "ex-pects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by FinTech Group AG may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. FinTech Group assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those anticipated.