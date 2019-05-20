DGAP-News: FinTech Group and Morgan Stanley continue their strategic ETP partnership until at least 2022
2019. május 20., hétfő, 07:00
DGAP-News: FinTech Group AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Agreement
Corporate News / Frankfurt/Main, May 20, 2019
FinTech Group and Morgan Stanley continue their strategic ETP partnership
- Morgan Stanley will become flatex Gold Partner from October 2019 onwards
- Around 3 million processed transactions in Morgan Stanley products since 2016
- More than 125,000 Morgan Stanley products on the flatex platform
The partnership with flatex has allowed Morgan Stanley to become one of the market leaders in Germany for ETPs. Both the high quality of the products as well as the access to the trading-active customers of flatex were important reasons for the successful joint partnership.
"We are very pleased, that we will continue or strategic partnership with Morgan Stanley. In less than three years, we have been able to establish the leading offering of leveraged products and certificates (ETPs) in Germany together with our shareholder Morgan Stanley." says Frank Niehage, CEO of FinTech Group AG. "We will now continue the successful partnership in the proven quality, so that we can continue to guarantee our customers a best-in class product offering."
Many B2B customers, the state infrastructure and established financial services companies as well as disruptive business ideas benefit from FinTech Group"s white label banking technology and become quickly successful businesses due to the self-developed core banking system (FTG:CBS) that belongs to the most modern and most modular systems in the market - the standard platform for private and specialist banks. In times of bank consolidation, low interest rates and digitalisation, FinTech Group is ideally positioned for further growth and well on its way to becoming Europe"s leading provider of financial technology.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FinTech Group AG
|Rotfeder-Ring 7
|60327 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 69 450001 0
|E-mail:
|ir@fintechgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.fintechgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FTG1111, DE0005249601
|WKN:
|FTG111
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|813189
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
813189 20.05.2019
