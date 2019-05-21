







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





20.05.2019 / 17:02







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Michael

Last name(s):

Storl



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

adidas AG





b) LEI

549300JSX0Z4CW0V5023



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A1EWWW0





b) Nature of the transaction

The Supervisory Board member participates in the adidas employee share purchase program. He has agreed with

adidas AG to invest 5 percent of his monthly salary in adidas AG shares, as long as he doesn"t change or cancel his participation. adidas AG will provide a discount of

15% on the market price of the shares. At the end of each quarter, the plan administrator buys adidas AG shares for the Supervisory Board member from the

withholding. At the end of the one-year vesting period, participants will receive matching shares free of charge at a ratio of 1:6. The notification on hand is

regarding the receipt of of 0.854 shares as an automatic reinvestment of dividends in connection with the participation in the employee share purchase program of adidas AG.

Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

252.54 EUR





215.78 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

252.54 EUR





215.78 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-05-17; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (FWB) - Xetra

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























20.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



