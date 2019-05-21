DGAP-News: Biom"up / Key word(s): Conference





Biom"up to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference



on Tuesday May 21, 2019 in New York City





Saint-Priest, France, May 20, 2019 - 18h00 (CET) - Biom"up (the « Company »), specializing in surgical hemostasis, today announced that Etienne Binant, Chief Executive Officer, will host a fireside presentation to U.S. investors at the 2019 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference. The session moderated by an analyst from RBC Equity Research, Zoe Karamanoli, is being held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. (ET) at the InterContinental Barclay Hotel in New York City (USA).



About Biom"up

Founded in 2005 and based in the Lyon suburb of Saint-Priest (France), Biom"up develops and commercializes hemostatic products based on patented biopolymers designed to simplify the surgeons practices for open and minimally invasive surgical procedures, including laparoscopic, in multiple specialties such as cardiac, general, and orthopedic surgery. The Company"s lead product, HEMOBLASTTM Bellows and its laparoscopic applicator are marketed in Europe and the United States.

Since its creation, Biom"up has benefited from the support of prominent European and U.S. investors. The Company"s shareholders include Bpifrance (including its Innobio fund), Gimv, Lundbeckfond, Athyrium Capital, Financière Arbevel and Invesco, as well as all the Company"s management team. Biom"up successfully completed its IPO on Euronext Paris, raising EUR42.5 million in October 2017.

Since then, the Company carried out a EUR16 million capital increase in February 2018 and a EUR7.7 million capital increase by means of a private placement in December 2018. It also entered into a EUR25 million bond financing agreement with Athyrium, a U.S. fund specializing in innovative companies in the healthcare sector, in March 2018, that was brought to EUR28 million in December 2018.



About HEMOBLAST

HEMOBLAST Bellows is a hemostatic product to control bleeding in a broad range of open and minimally invasive surgical procedures including laparoscopy for multiple specialties such as cardiac, general, and orthopedic surgery.

Uncontrolled bleeding is a major surgical complication associated with higher mortality, longer hospitalization and higher rates of transfusions and reoperations. Beyond its impact on patient"s health, this major complication causes excess costs in all surgical specialties and is a burden for hospital budgets across the globe. HEMOBLAST Bellows is the only surgical hemostatic agent approved by the FDA based on the validated SPOT GRADE(TM) Surface Bleeding Severity Scale (SBSS), which demonstrates the ability to control a range of bleeding from minimal (oozing), mild (pooling) and moderate (flowing) bleeding. HEMOBLAST Bellows is proven to control bleeding with flow rates up to 117 mL per minute. Due to its efficacy, versatility and ease of use, HEMOBLAST Bellows is quickly becoming a popular choice amongst U.S. surgeons looking for new options to control surgical bleeding challenges.

Biom"up obtained CE Marking for HEMOBLAST Bellows in December 2016. On the basis of compelling preliminary results (93% effectiveness at 6 minutes, compared with 74% for the control arm) in a major clinical trial, FDA approval for HEMOBLAST Bellows in December 2017, seven months ahead of the original plan. This allowed for the commercial roll-out of its lead product in the U.S. in the summer of 2018.

In July 2018, Biom"up additionally obtained CE Marking for its HEMOBLAST Bellows Laparoscopic Applicator designed to deliver the HEMOBLAST Bellows powder in all minimally-invasive procedures. In January 2019, the Company obtained the respective approval for HEMOBLAST Bellows Laparoscopic Applicator in the U.S. This has opened up new market segments, representing approximately 500,000 and 443,000 surgeries per year in Europe and the US respectively.

Currently the Company is working to expand the range of applications for HEMOBLAST Bellows. In addition, the approval from the Australian health authorities for the Company"s lead product is expected during the second half of 2019.