DGAP-Adhoc: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Dividend proposal of 0.05 EUR due to ongoing 5G spectrum auction
2019. május 20., hétfő, 20:06
DGAP-Ad-hoc: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Dividend
1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Dividend proposal of 0.05 EUR due to ongoing 5G spectrum auction
The 5G spectrum auction is not yet finished and continues regardless of its already now historically long duration. Even after the expiry of today"s deadline (May 20, 2019) it is therefore still not clear whether Drillisch Netz AG will acquire spectrum in the 5G spectrum auction.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft
|Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5
|63477 Maintal
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 6181 - 412 218
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 6181 - 412 183
|E-mail:
|ir@1und1-drillisch.de
|Internet:
|www.1und1-drillisch.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005545503
|WKN:
|554550
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|813687
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
813687 20-May-2019 CET/CEST
