DGAP-Adhoc: United Internet AG: Dividend proposal of 0.05 EUR due to ongoing 5G spectrum auction
2019. május 20., hétfő, 20:07
DGAP-Ad-hoc: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Montabaur, May 20, 2019. On March 27, 2019, United Internet AG announced that the company"s Management Board and Supervisory Board would make a dividend proposal at the Annual Shareholders" Meeting on May 23, 2019 that would take into account the outcome of the ongoing auction on the allocation of mobile frequencies in the 2 GHz and 3.6 GHz bands ("5G spectrum auction"). Accordingly, a dividend of 0.05 EUR per United Internet share was proposed in case that the United Internet subsidiary 1&1 Drillisch has successfully acquired spectrum in the auction by today, i.e., by May 20, 2019.
The 5G spectrum auction is not yet finished and continues regardless of its already now historically long duration. Even after the expiry of today"s deadline (May 20, 2019) it is therefore still not clear whether 1&1 Drillisch will acquire spectrum in the 5G spectrum auction.
