Fabasoft takes over 60% of the shares in the course of an increase in capital



Xpublisher GmbH, which has its registered offices in Munich, is specialised in the field of content technology and operates with its products worldwide



Fabasoft"s cloud expertise and marketing strength are to accelerate growth



Fabasoft AG today concluded a purchase and participation agreement for the acquisition of in total 60% of the shares of Xpublisher GmbH, with its registered offices in Munich. The participation is to be effected to 40% by means of a subscription of shares through an increase in the capital of Xpublisher GmbH and to 20% by means of the acquisition of shares from the founders and existing shareholders.



Both founding shareholders are to retain a 40% stake in the company and as managing directors will promote expansion in Europe and North America. Work has already begun on the implementation of the closing conditions.

Technology company with global growth potential



With its 25 employees, the company generated sales revenues of 1.3 million EUR in the year 2017 and around 1.7 million EUR in the year 2018. Xpublisher has a subsidiary in the USA that it owns to 100%.

Strategic exploitation of Fabasoft"s cloud expertise



Xpublisher GmbH is specialised in the field of content technology and is present in Austria as well as Germany, Switzerland and North America. Publishing houses and media companies, portal operators, industrial companies and printing houses in particular benefit from the fully integrated functions of the professional cross-media editorial system Xpublisher and the browser-based XML editor Xeditor.



"The system solutions from Xpublisher are the ideal complement to Fabasoft"s own portfolio in the field of digitisation, simplification and increasing the quality of business processes. In addition our cloud expertise and the marketing activities in Europe and America will yield strategic synergies for further growth", exclaims Helmut Fallmann, Member of the Managing Board, enthusiastically about the new Fabasoft subsidiary.



"With our products Xpublisher and Xeditor we wish to lead the market with innovations and state-of-the-art technology and offer our customers complete system solutions and an extensive range of services. We are convinced that we have found the ideal strategic partner in Fabasoft, one whose experience and cloud expertise will promote our growth and support us in lifting our company and our products to the next level. We look forward to the cooperation with Fabasoft", concludes Xpublisher CEO Matthias Kraus.



You will find more information about Xpublisher at www.xpublisher.com.

About Fabasoft



Fabasoft, which is headquartered in Linz, Austria, is one of the leading software product companies and providers of cloud services for the digital control of documents as well as electronic document, process and records management in Europe. Fabasoft"s products serve the digitisation, simplification, acceleration and the increase of quality of business processes - within the company as well as across organisations and countries. Numerous well-known private enterprises and public-sector organisations have trusted in the quality and experience of Fabasoft for three decades.

Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)



Linz, 21 May 2019



Leopold Bauernfeind, Member of the Managing Board



E-mail: Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com, Telephone: +43 732 60 61 62