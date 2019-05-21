DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG: Fabasoft acquires majority stake in the German software specialist Xpublisher
Fabasoft AG / Key word(s): Investment
Fabasoft AG today concluded a purchase and participation agreement for the acquisition of in total 60% of the shares of Xpublisher GmbH, with its registered offices in Munich. The participation is to be effected to 40% by means of a subscription of shares through an increase in the capital of Xpublisher GmbH and to 20% by means of the acquisition of shares from the founders and existing shareholders.
Technology company with global growth potential
Strategic exploitation of Fabasoft"s cloud expertise
