DGAP-AFR: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
2019. május 21., kedd, 16:34
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial
Report: Annual financial report
Report: Annual financial report of the group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
|Moislinger Allee 53-55
|23542 Lübeck
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.draeger.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
814135 21.05.2019
