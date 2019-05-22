DGAP-Adhoc: SLEEPZ AG: Sam Stil-Art-Möbel GmbH files an application for the opening of insolvency proceedings
2019. május 21., kedd, 20:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SLEEPZ AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SLEEPZ AG: Sam Stil-Art-Möbel GmbH files an application for the opening of insolvency proceedings
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Berlin, 20th May 2019 - The Management of the Sam Stil-Art-Möbel GmbH, a 75,1 % subsidiary of the SLEEPZ AG (ISIN DE000A2E3772), informed the Executive Board of SLEEPZ AG today, that the Management filed an application for the opening of an insolvency proceeding for Sam Stil-Art-Möbel GmbH due to insolvency.
The reason for this insolvency is further liquidity needs of Sam Stil-Art-Möbel. Due to the tight liquidity situation of the SLEEPZ AG it cannot cover the financing requirements of Sam Stil-Art-Möbel. The negotiations between SLEEPZ AG and WAOW Entrepreneurship GmbH regarding the stock options agreements concluded on March 28, 2019 and thus regarding a takeover of the SLEEPZ AG is in process. In the event that these discussion cannot be concluded in a timely manner the Executive Board is currently examining various options for action, including ther orderly lliquidation of the company or the filling of an insolvency petition. A continuation of the group in its present form is not possible due to the lack of financing.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SLEEPZ AG
|Gipsstraße 10
|10119 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 346 461 597
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 346 461 580
|E-mail:
|ir@sleepz.com
|Internet:
|www.sleepz.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E3772, DE000A2E4L59 (Aktie/share); DE000A2LQSV5 (Anleihe/bond)A2LQSV,
|WKN:
|A2E377, A2E4L5(Aktie/share); A2LQSV(Anleihe/bond)
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Warschau
|EQS News ID:
|814019
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
814019 21-May-2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases revenue by 9 percent in the first quarter of 2019
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG steigert Umsatz im ersten Quartal 2019 um 9 Prozent
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG with 19 percent revenue increase in 2018
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2018 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 19 Prozent
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes preliminary figures for 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]