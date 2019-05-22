DGAP-News: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Strategic Company Decision





1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Shareholders support strategy of 1&1 Drillisch - 99 percent for investments instead of dividends





Maintal, 21 May 2019. The shareholders of 1&1 Drillisch AG support the strategy of the company"s Management Board and Supervisory Board with an overwhelming majority. At today"s Annual General Meeting of 1&1 Drillisch in Frankfurt, 99.6 percent of the votes cast approved the proposal to pay only the statutory minimum dividend of EUR 0.05 per share for the 2018 financial year (Section 254 (1) AktG) and thus to leave almost the entire profit in the company so that 1&1 Drillisch can invest in a modern 5G network. Based on 176.2 million dividend-bearing shares, the total dividend payout for the 2018 financial year is EUR 8.8 million (2017 financial year: EUR 282.8 million).

In addition to the 2018 financial year - the most successful in the history of 1&1 Drillisch - the Annual General Meeting also focused on plans to build up the company"s own 5G network. The decision to pay only the statutory minimum dividend is intended to ensure that the high investments can be made if 1&1 Drillisch successfully buys spectrum until the end of the ongoing 5G frequency auction.

"The clear outcome of the vote on our dividend proposal is a clear commitment to building a modern 5G mobile communications network," commented Ralph Dommermuth, CEO of 1&1 Drillisch AG. " I am pleased that our shareholders support the strategy so clearly. Our goal is to create more long-term value for our shareholders, customers and employees by transforming into the fourth network operator."





