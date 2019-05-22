DGAP-News: Annual general meeting of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: New appointments to the reduced-size Supervisory Board - dividend
DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Annual general meeting of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
- Uwe Bergheim remains Chairman of the Supervisory Board
- Executive Board and Supervisory Board exonerated
- Dividend for 2018 financial year of EUR 0.28 per share
Haselünne/Hanover, May 22, 2019 - Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602), held its annual general meeting today in Hanover. The term of office of the previous Supervisory Board ended at the end of the meeting. For this reason, the shareholders appointed new shareholder representatives to the Supervisory Board at the meeting. The annual general meeting had already taken a decision in the prior year to reduce the size of the Supervisory Board from nine to six members.
The new Supervisory Board comprises members who were already part of the previous Supervisory Board: Uwe Bergheim, Frank Schübel, Daniël M. G. van Vlaardingen and Hendrik H. van der Lof as shareholder representatives, as well as Heike Brandt and Bernd Düing as employee representatives. After the annual general meeting, the Supervisory Board reappointed Uwe Bergheim as its Chairman at its own meeting, while Frank Schübel was reappointed to the position of Deputy Chairman. Uwe Bergheim thanked the departing Supervisory Board members Johannes C.G. Boot, Prof. Dr. Roland Klose and Adolf Fischer for their involvement: "We always worked together in a constructive and trusting way on the Supervisory Board. I would like to express my sincere thanks to you for this and my best wishes for the future."
The shareholders also agreed to the proposed dividend of EUR 0.28 per share. Based on the current share price, this corresponds to a return of roughly 4.1%. This means that approximately EUR 2.6 million will be distributed to the shareholders in total. In connection with this, Ralf Brühöfner, member of the Executive Board of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, announced the new dividend policy of the Berentzen Group in his speech. Under the new policy, at least 50% of consolidated profit is always to be distributed as a dividend going forward. "This dividend rate puts us ahead of the vast majority of the companies listed on the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange", says Brühöfner.
30.6% of the share capital of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft was represented at the annual general meeting.
