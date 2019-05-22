DGAP-News: labfolder GmbH / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions





labfolder acquires cubuslab and becomes Labforward





22.05.2019 / 15:00







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Lab Notebook learns to communicate with laboratory devices: labfolder acquires cubuslab and becomes Labforward

labfolder GmbH from Berlin and the cubuslab GmbH from Karlsruhe are merging. As a new company called Labforward, they jointly develop a manufacturer-independent platform for the integration of laboratory equipment and laboratory control software. The result is an internationally-operating company with unique expertise in the digital transformation of laboratories.

Berlin / Karlsruhe, 05/22/2019: labfolder GmbH, a leading electronic laboratory notebook (ELN, Electronic Lab Notebook) provider, and cubuslab GmbH, a leading provider of a manufacturer-independent platform for the digital integration of laboratory instruments, today announced their merger. The joint company will operate under the name Labforward GmbH. Both existing branch offices - Berlin and Karlsruhe - will be retained.

The cubuslab products and the competences of the cubuslab team together with the strengths of labfolder pave the way for an important strategic development. "A laboratory process has three basic steps: planning, execution and documentation," explains Dr. Simon Bungers, CEO and co-founder of labfolder. "With labfolder, we are established in the documentation stage, where all data comes together; with the cubuslab platform and the data from laboratory devices, we simplify and increase the number of data inputs. The cubuslab founders remain in the joint company. Dr. Bungers continues: "We are enormously impressed by what the cubuslab team has achieved. We have known and appreciated each other for several years, so we are looking forward to working together in the future in addition to expanding our expertise."

In contrast to many proprietary solutions, the cubuslab platform can be used to integrate, monitor and control laboratory equipment across different instrument manufacturers. "Labforward therefore also stands for openness and interoperability", says Dr. Dominic Lütjohan, cubuslab CEO and co-founder: "We do not believe that closed systems will be a long-term success on the market. This means that the cubuslab box and software can also talk to other LIMS (Laboratory Information Management Systems) and ELNs and labfolder also interacts with other device platforms. What is important is that we have the expertise in both areas - in the laboratory, where the data is generated, and where the data is stored and processed".

The idea of combining the competencies of both companies was born at the end of 2017: "As alumni of the Merck Accelerator Program, we gave a joint lecture at a conference organized by Merck in Dubai," says Julian Lübke, Head of cubuslab Product and co-founder of cubuslab. "We were already joking after our presentation that we should join forces. In the following year, we worked together on so many projects that the tremendous advantages of the cooperation for both parties became obvious, and the initial joke became a serious opportunity."

cubuslab and labfolder will present the first co-developed innovation at this year"s Labvolution in Hannover, Germany: An innovative Lab Execution System (LES) that allows laboratory devices from all manufacturers to be intelligently linked into smart workflows. "This makes laboratory work more efficient and precise," says Dr. Florian Hauer, CPO and co-founder of labfolder. "The automatic data collection and transfer to the labfolder ELN also reduces the documentation effort enormously.

Labforward is currently working with leading companies in Germany, Europe, the USA and Asia to roll out these innovations internationally. The next highlight this autumn is the Beijing Conference and Exhibition on Instrumental Analysis (BCEIA) in Beijing.

Press kit

Link to photos, videos and screenshots: 19-05-22 Press kit

About labfolder GmbH

labfolder provides a well-designed electronic lab notebook (ELN) for research teams, supporting scientists in their quest to make groundbreaking scientific discoveries. labfolder"s software as a service (SaaS) makes it easier to record, retrieve, share, discuss, & validate research data as a team.

labfolder is used by more than 30,000 international scientists in all disciplines. It is used in academia as well as by industrial and pharmaceutical scientists in R&D, analysis, and production labs. To learn more about electronic lab notebooks, please visit: https://www.labfolder.com/electronic-lab-notebook-eln-research-guide/

labfolder was founded in 2013 by molecular biologist Simon Bungers (CEO) and biophysicist Florian Hauer (COO), who were later joined by Yannick Skop (CCO) and Mario Russo (CTO).

The increasing demand of digital solutions for managing growing amounts of scientific data in a regulated environment has resulted in the continuous growth of labfolder, which is supported by investors such as Peppermint Ventures, the IBB Beteiligungsgesellschaft, Vogel Ventures and a consortium of other expert business angels.

About cubuslab GmbH

cubuslab helps scientists in their daily work by connecting, integrating, and automating digital processes, thereby increasing efficiency and creating space for more creativity and curiosity.

With the cubuslab internet-of-things platform, laboratory devices, and equipment, can be remotely controlled and monitored. Data is stored centrally and is always available everywhere. Digital data acquisition avoids errors compared to manual data transfer to a laboratory book or LIMS system and, thanks to automated documentation, experiments can be reproduced without any additional effort.

The cubuslab GmbH was founded in 2015 in Karlsruhe by Dr. Dominic Lütjohann (CEO) and Julian Lübke (Head of Product), and it works with various DAX 30 companies from the pharmaceutical and chemical industry on solutions in the areas of monitoring, asset management, and lab execution.