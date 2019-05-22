







Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them





[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]



1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. Eduardo F. Menezes

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive VP EMEA Gases

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

Initial notification





3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Linde public limited company

b)

LEI

8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,



type of



instrument



Identification code

Ordinary Shares





International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82





German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC





Ticker Symbol: LIN

b)

Nature of the transaction

Disposal of Ordinary Shares



The disposal of 19,056 Ordinary Shares of Linde plc.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)





Disposal of Ordinary Shares





US$188.23

19,056 Ordinary Shares

d)

Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume





N/A

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

17 May 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

New York Stock Exchange

g)

Additional Information

The price reported in respect of the disposal of 19,056 Ordinary Shares of Linde plc is the weighted average sale price. The sale prices ranged from US$188.15 to US$188.45 per Ordinary Share. Upon request of the SEC Staff, Linde plc or a security holder of Linde plc, the reporting person will provide full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price.



























