Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


22.05.2019 / 14:59



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them


[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]




























































1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Mr. Eduardo F. Menezes
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Executive VP EMEA Gases
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification

 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Linde public limited company
b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code		 Ordinary Shares


International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82


German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC


Ticker Symbol: LIN
b) Nature of the transaction Disposal of Ordinary Shares

The disposal of 19,056 Ordinary Shares of Linde plc.
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    Disposal of Ordinary Shares
    US$188.23 19,056 Ordinary Shares
d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume
    N/A N/A
e) Date of the transaction 17 May 2019
f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange
g) Additional Information The price reported in respect of the disposal of 19,056 Ordinary Shares of Linde plc is the weighted average sale price. The sale prices ranged from US$188.15 to US$188.45 per Ordinary Share. Upon request of the SEC Staff, Linde plc or a security holder of Linde plc, the reporting person will provide full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price.













Language: English
Company: Linde plc

The Priestley Centre, 10 Priestley Road

GU2 7XY Guildford

United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com





 
