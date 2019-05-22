DGAP-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM





PNE AG: General meeting of shareholders approves dividend





Corporate News

PNE AG: General meeting of shareholders approves dividend

- All agenda items approved with a large majority

- Dr. Susanna Zapreva newly elected to the Supervisory Board

Cuxhaven, May 22, 2019 - The general meeting of shareholders of the internationally operating project developer PNE AG was held in Cuxhaven on May 22, 2019.

The shareholders voted by a large majority in favour of the proposal of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board to pay a dividend of euro 0.04 per eligible share.

The shareholders also agreed to the proposed resolution to give formal approval of the actions of the members of the Board of Management Markus Lesser (CEO), Jörg Klowat (CFO) and Kurt Stürken (COO). In addition, the shareholders decided with a clear majority to give formal approval of the actions of the Supervisory Board. Dr. Susanna Zapreva was newly elected to the Supervisory Board.

Deloitte GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Hamburg, was elected as the auditor of the financial statements and consolidated financial statements by a large majority.

Finally, the general meeting of shareholders also adopted a resolution to grant a new authorisation to the Board of Management to acquire treasury shares, which replaces the previous authorisation.





About the PNE Group





The internationally operating PNE Group with its brands PNE and WKN is one of the most experienced project developers of onshore and offshore wind farms. Based on this success, the Group has developed to become a "clean energy solutions provider". From initial site exploration and implementation of approval procedures via financing and turnkey construction to operation and repowering, the Company"s services encompass all the phases of developing and operating wind farms. In addition to wind energy, in the future, the Company"s range of offers will include photovoltaics, electricity storage, services and the supply of clean electricity. In this context, PNE is also involved in the development of power-to-gas solutions.

