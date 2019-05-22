DGAP-News: PNE AG: General meeting of shareholders approves dividend
2019. május 22., szerda, 16:35
DGAP-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Corporate News
PNE AG: General meeting of shareholders approves dividend
- All agenda items approved with a large majority
- Dr. Susanna Zapreva newly elected to the Supervisory Board
Cuxhaven, May 22, 2019 - The general meeting of shareholders of the internationally operating project developer PNE AG was held in Cuxhaven on May 22, 2019.
The shareholders voted by a large majority in favour of the proposal of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board to pay a dividend of euro 0.04 per eligible share.
The shareholders also agreed to the proposed resolution to give formal approval of the actions of the members of the Board of Management Markus Lesser (CEO), Jörg Klowat (CFO) and Kurt Stürken (COO). In addition, the shareholders decided with a clear majority to give formal approval of the actions of the Supervisory Board. Dr. Susanna Zapreva was newly elected to the Supervisory Board.
Deloitte GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Hamburg, was elected as the auditor of the financial statements and consolidated financial statements by a large majority.
Finally, the general meeting of shareholders also adopted a resolution to grant a new authorisation to the Board of Management to acquire treasury shares, which replaces the previous authorisation.
Contacts for enquiries
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PNE AG
|Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
|27472 Cuxhaven
|Germany
|Phone:
|04721 / 718 - 06
|Fax:
|04721 / 718 - 200
|E-mail:
|info@pne-ag.com
|Internet:
|http://www.pne-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0,
|WKN:
|A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|814735
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
814735 22.05.2019
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases revenue by 9 percent in the first quarter of 2019
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG steigert Umsatz im ersten Quartal 2019 um 9 Prozent
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG with 19 percent revenue increase in 2018
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2018 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 19 Prozent
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes preliminary figures for 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]