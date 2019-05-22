DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG: Annual General Meeting of Aareal Bank AG resolves to pay a dividend of EUR 2.10 per share for the 2018 financial year

Annual General Meeting of Aareal Bank AG resolves to pay a dividend of EUR 2.10 per share for the 2018 financial year


Annual General Meeting of Aareal Bank AG resolves to pay a dividend of EUR 2.10 per share for the 2018 financial year


Wiesbaden, 22 May 2019 - At today"s Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of Aareal Bank AG approved distribution of a dividend of EUR 2.10 per share for the 2018 financial year. The pay-out ratio is at the upper end of the range of 70 to 80 per cent announced within the scope of the Bank"s dividend policy, based on the earnings per ordinary share (EPS), not including the positive non-recurring effect related to the acquisition of Düsseldorfer Hypothekenbank. The corresponding resolution proposed by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board was adopted with a majority of 99.98 per cent of the share capital present at the Meeting. Shareholders also approved the other management proposals on the agenda with a large majority.



"The strong figures of the past financial year are proof, once more, that Aareal Bank Group is well-prepared to face the challenges of the years to come", CEO Hermann J. Merkens told shareholders attending the Annual General Meeting. "We have a very robust capital base and a strong operating business, whose future we continue to invest in - fully aware of any risks, but also of the ample opportunities that we want to grasp in a rapidly changing market and competitive environment", Mr Merkens added.



Aareal Bank Group

Aareal Bank Group, headquartered in Wiesbaden, is a leading international property specialist. It provides smart financings, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries, and is present across three continents: Europe, North America and Asia/Pacific. Aareal Bank AG, whose shares are included in Deutsche Börse"s MDAX index, is the Group"s parent entity. It manages the various entities organised in the Group"s two business segments: Structured Property Financing and Consulting /Services. The Structured Property Financing segment encompasses all of Aareal Bank Group"s property financing and funding activities. In this segment, the Bank facilitates property investment projects for its domestic and international clients, within the framework of a three-continent strategy covering Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific region. In its Consulting/Services segment Aareal Bank Group offers its European clients from the property and energy sectors a unique combination of specialised banking services as well as innovative digital products and services, designed to help clients optimise and enhance the efficiency of their business processes.





Contact:

Aareal Bank AG

Corporate Communications


Sven Korndörffer

Phone: +49 611 348 2306

sven.korndoerffer@aareal-bank.com


Christian Feldbrügge

Phone: +49 611 348 2280

Language: English
Company: Aareal Bank AG

Paulinenstr. 15

65189 Wiesbaden

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)611 348 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)611 348 - 2332
E-mail: aareal@aareal-bank.com
Internet: www.aareal-bank.com
ISIN: DE0005408116
WKN: 540811
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
