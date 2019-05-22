DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG: Annual General Meeting of Aareal Bank AG resolves to pay a dividend of EUR 2.10 per share for the 2018 financial year
2019. május 22., szerda, 16:28
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
Annual General Meeting of Aareal Bank AG resolves to pay a dividend of EUR 2.10 per share for the 2018 financial year
"The strong figures of the past financial year are proof, once more, that Aareal Bank Group is well-prepared to face the challenges of the years to come", CEO Hermann J. Merkens told shareholders attending the Annual General Meeting. "We have a very robust capital base and a strong operating business, whose future we continue to invest in - fully aware of any risks, but also of the ample opportunities that we want to grasp in a rapidly changing market and competitive environment", Mr Merkens added.
