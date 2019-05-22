DGAP-PVR: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.


Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


22.05.2019 / 18:30


TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

















































NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Dialog Semiconductor Plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer  
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights  
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Other (please specify)iii:  
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street,

Wilmington DE 19801, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name Goldman Sachs International
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Peterborough Court, 133 Fleet Street, London

EC4A 2BB, UK
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 17/05/2019
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 21/05/2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.77% 5.41% 6.18% 76,382,139
Position of previous notification (if

applicable)		 1.45% 4.57% 6.03%  

 



















































































8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		 Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
GB0059822006   584,830   0.77%
         
SUBTOTAL 8. A 584,830 0.77%
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.		 % of voting rights
Securities Lending Open   3,866,239 5.06%
Call Option 18/12/2019   70,000 0.09%
         
    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 3,936,239 5.15%
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi		 Physical or cash

settlementxii		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Refer to the annexure          
           
           
      SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 196,515 0.26%
 

 





































































































9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii  
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		 X
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.      
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.      
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited      
Goldman Sachs

International		   5.36% 5.53%
       
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.      
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC      
       
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.      
GSAM Holdings LLC      
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.      
       
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.      
GSAM Holdings LLC      
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.      
Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings L.L.C.      
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Co., Ltd.      
       
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.      
Goldman, Sachs & Co. Wertpapier GMBH      
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder N/A
The number and % of voting rights held N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held N/A
 
11. Additional informationxvi
Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.


General email contact:
gs-regops-emea-position-enquiries@gs.com

 





Place of completion London
Date of completion 21/05/2019













Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way

E1W 1AA London

United Kingdom
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com





 
