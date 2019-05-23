DGAP-News: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG / Key word(s): Forecast





Pfeiffer Vacuum gives outlook for fiscal year 2019. Range for sales and EBIT margin widened at the lower end.

Asslar, May 23, 2019. Pfeiffer Vacuum, a leading global manufacturer of vacuum solutions, announces its outlook for the fiscal year. In the current second quarter of 2019, the order situation remains subdued. A recovery in the second half of the year is uncertain but still possible.

Based on the current situation we expect sales for the year as a whole in a range of EUR 640 to 680 million. The EBIT margin is expected to be between 12 and 15 percent.

Regardless of the current market weakness, we are convinced that the underlying growth drivers for our business, such as E-mobility, energy transformation, biotechnology and nanotechnology, are intact. We therefore confirm our mid-term targets for sales growth with an EBIT margin of above 20 percent.

