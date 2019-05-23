DGAP-News: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum gives outlook for fiscal year 2019. Range for sales and EBIT margin widened at the lower end.
2019. május 23., csütörtök, 07:05
DGAP-News: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG / Key word(s): Forecast
PRESS RELEASE
Pfeiffer Vacuum gives outlook for fiscal year 2019. Range for sales and EBIT margin widened at the lower end.
Asslar, May 23, 2019. Pfeiffer Vacuum, a leading global manufacturer of vacuum solutions, announces its outlook for the fiscal year. In the current second quarter of 2019, the order situation remains subdued. A recovery in the second half of the year is uncertain but still possible.
Based on the current situation we expect sales for the year as a whole in a range of EUR 640 to 680 million. The EBIT margin is expected to be between 12 and 15 percent.
Regardless of the current market weakness, we are convinced that the underlying growth drivers for our business, such as E-mobility, energy transformation, biotechnology and nanotechnology, are intact. We therefore confirm our mid-term targets for sales growth with an EBIT margin of above 20 percent.
Contact
About Pfeiffer Vacuum
For more information, please visit group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG
|Berliner Str. 43
|35614 Asslar
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6441 802-0
|Fax:
|+49 6441 802-1365
|E-mail:
|info@pfeiffer-vacuum.de
|Internet:
|www.pfeiffer-vacuum.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006916604
|WKN:
|691660
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|814473
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
814473 23.05.2019
