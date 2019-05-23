DGAP-News: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum gives outlook for fiscal year 2019. Range for sales and EBIT margin widened at the lower end.

Asslar, May 23, 2019. Pfeiffer Vacuum, a leading global manufacturer of vacuum solutions, announces its outlook for the fiscal year. In the current second quarter of 2019, the order situation remains subdued. A recovery in the second half of the year is uncertain but still possible.



Based on the current situation we expect sales for the year as a whole in a range of EUR 640 to 680 million. The EBIT margin is expected to be between 12 and 15 percent.



Regardless of the current market weakness, we are convinced that the underlying growth drivers for our business, such as E-mobility, energy transformation, biotechnology and nanotechnology, are intact. We therefore confirm our mid-term targets for sales growth with an EBIT margin of above 20 percent.



About Pfeiffer Vacuum

Pfeiffer Vacuum (stock exchange symbol PFV, ISIN DE0006916604) is is a leading global manufacturer of vacuum solutions. Among a full range of hybrid and magnetically levitated turbopumps, the portfolio comprises backing pumps, leak detectors, measurement and analysis devices, components and vacuum chambers and systems. Pfeiffer Vacuum has stood for innovative solutions and high-tech products in analytics, industry, research & development, coatings and semiconductor markets since its invention of the turbopump. Founded in 1890, Pfeiffer Vacuum is active worldwide today. The Company employs approx. 3,200 employees, has over 20 sales and service companies and operates 8 manufacturing sites



For more information, please visit group.pfeiffer-vacuum.com















