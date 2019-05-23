DGAP-Adhoc: Metalcorp Group to increase 7% bond 2017/2022 by up to EUR 40 million to up to EUR 120 million

2019. május 23., csütörtök, 09:00





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Metalcorp Group S.A. / Key word(s): Bond


Metalcorp Group to increase 7% bond 2017/2022 by up to EUR 40 million to up to EUR 120 million


23-May-2019 / 09:00 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Metalcorp Group to increase 7% bond 2017/2022 by up to EUR 40 million to up to EUR 120 million


Luxembourg, 23 May 2019 - Metalcorp Group S.A., a globally operating service provider for the procurement, logistics and trading of steel and non-ferrous metals as well as a leading independent producer of secondary aluminium slabs in Europe, today decided to increase its 7% corporate bond 2017/2022 (ISIN: DE000A19MDV0) by up to EUR 40 million to up to EUR 120 million. The new bearer bonds are to be placed with institutional investors at par plus accrued interest in an international private placement from 24 May 2019 to 28 May 2019 at 12 noon. The BankM - representative office of flatex Bank AG, Frankfurt/Main, will act as bookrunner, while GBR Financial Services GmbH, Vienna, and STX Fixed Income B.V., Amsterdam, have been appointed as selling agents.

For further information:

Frank Ostermair, Linh Chung

Better Orange IR & HV AG

+49 89 8896906-25

metalcorp@better-orange.de


Mark Nunes

Metalcorp Group S.A.

+352 2799 0145 55

mnunes@metalcorpgroup.com










23-May-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de



814535  23-May-2019 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=814535&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum