

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Metalcorp Group S.A. / Key word(s): Bond





Metalcorp Group to increase 7% bond 2017/2022 by up to EUR 40 million to up to EUR 120 million





23-May-2019 / 09:00 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Luxembourg, 23 May 2019 - Metalcorp Group S.A., a globally operating service provider for the procurement, logistics and trading of steel and non-ferrous metals as well as a leading independent producer of secondary aluminium slabs in Europe, today decided to increase its 7% corporate bond 2017/2022 (ISIN: DE000A19MDV0) by up to EUR 40 million to up to EUR 120 million. The new bearer bonds are to be placed with institutional investors at par plus accrued interest in an international private placement from 24 May 2019 to 28 May 2019 at 12 noon. The BankM - representative office of flatex Bank AG, Frankfurt/Main, will act as bookrunner, while GBR Financial Services GmbH, Vienna, and STX Fixed Income B.V., Amsterdam, have been appointed as selling agents.



For further information:



Frank Ostermair, Linh Chung



Better Orange IR & HV AG



+49 89 8896906-25



metalcorp@better-orange.de





Mark Nunes



Metalcorp Group S.A.



+352 2799 0145 55



mnunes@metalcorpgroup.com

















