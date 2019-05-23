DGAP-Ad-hoc: Metalcorp Group S.A. / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe





Metalcorp Group führt Aufstockung der 7%-Anleihe 2017/2022 um bis zu 40 Mio. Euro auf bis zu 120 Mio. Euro durch





Luxemburg, 23. Mai 2019 - Die Metalcorp Group S.A., ein weltweit aktiver Dienstleister für die Beschaffung, Logistik und den Handel von Stahl und Nichteisen-Metallen sowie ein führender unabhängiger Produzent von Walzbarren aus Sekundäraluminium in Europa, hat heute beschlossen, ihre 7%-Unternehmensanleihe 2017/2022 (ISIN: DE000A19MDV0) um bis zu 40 Mio. Euro auf bis zu 120 Mio. Euro aufzustocken. Die neuen Inhaberschuldverschreibungen sollen zum Nennbetrag zuzüglich Stückzinsen im Rahmen einer internationalen Privatplatzierung vom 24. Mai 2019 bis zum 28. Mai 2019 um 12 Uhr bei institutionellen Investoren platziert werden. Als Bookrunner fungiert die BankM - Repräsentanz der flatex Bank AG, Frankfurt am Main, während als Selling Agents die GBR Financial Services GmbH, Wien, und die STX Fixed Income B.V., Amsterdam, beauftragt wurden.



Für weitere Informationen:



Frank Ostermair, Linh Chung



Better Orange IR & HV AG



+49 89 8896906-25



metalcorp@better-orange.de





Mark Nunes



Metalcorp Group S.A.



+352 2799 0145 55



mnunes@metalcorpgroup.com