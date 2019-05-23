

Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG

Street:

Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßners Hof)

Postal code:

04109

City:

Leipzig

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900W51PINCFFALS96



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

Joining a pool of voting rights



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Albertina Sauter

Date of birth: 13 Jul 1939

Natural person (first name, surname): Alois Sauter

Date of birth: 20 Jun 1939



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Claus Sauter, Bernd Sauter, Daniela Sauter, Marion Sauter, Pollert Holding GmbH & Co. KG





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

21 May 2019



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

68.80 %

7.94 %

68.80 %

63000000

Previous notification

1.30 %

7.94 %

9.24 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE000A0JL9W6

819181

42526000

1.30 %

67.50 %

Total

43345181

68.80 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









%





Total



%



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

conditional purchasing contract

from 10 bank working days after receipt of the BaFin decision on exemption from the obligation to publish and submit a mandatory offer pursuant to section 35 (2) WpHG

n/a

Physical

5000000

7.94 %







Total

5000000

7.94 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

X

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).



Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)











9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:

Persons subject to the reporting obligation live in joint property. The spouses are each solely entitled to dispose with regard to voting rights.



*) regarding item 6 "total positions" - the financial instrument stated under item 7.b.2 has not been aggregated, as it is already included in the share pool and thus in the attributed voting rights stated under item 7.a.).





Date

22 May 2019



