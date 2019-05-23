DGAP-PVR: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG


VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


23.05.2019 / 10:10


Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
Street: Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßners Hof)
Postal code: 04109
City: Leipzig
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900W51PINCFFALS96

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Joining a pool of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation


Natural person (first name, surname): Albertina Sauter
Date of birth: 13 Jul 1939
Natural person (first name, surname): Alois Sauter
Date of birth: 20 Jun 1939

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Claus Sauter, Bernd Sauter, Daniela Sauter, Marion Sauter, Pollert Holding GmbH & Co. KG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

21 May 2019

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 68.80 % 7.94 % 68.80 % 63000000
Previous notification 1.30 % 7.94 % 9.24 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0JL9W6 819181 42526000 1.30 % 67.50 %
Total 43345181 68.80 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG










Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %




 %
    Total
%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG


















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
conditional purchasing contract from 10 bank working days after receipt of the BaFin decision on exemption from the obligation to publish and submit a mandatory offer pursuant to section 35 (2) WpHG n/a Physical 5000000 7.94 %
      Total 5000000 7.94 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:






Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Persons subject to the reporting obligation live in joint property. The spouses are each solely entitled to dispose with regard to voting rights.

*) regarding item 6 "total positions" - the financial instrument stated under item 7.b.2 has not been aggregated, as it is already included in the share pool and thus in the attributed voting rights stated under item 7.a.). 


Date

22 May 2019














Language: English
815031  23.05.2019 



