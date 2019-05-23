DGAP-DD: thyssenkrupp AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


23.05.2019 / 10:53



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Guido
Last name(s): Kerkhoff

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

thyssenkrupp AG


b) LEI

549300UDG16DOYUPR330 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007500001


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
12.5185 EUR 200296.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
12.5185 EUR 200296.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-05-22; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT














Language: English
Company: thyssenkrupp AG

thyssenkrupp Allee 1

45143 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.thyssenkrupp.com


