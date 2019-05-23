DGAP-News: MeVis Medical Solutions AG: MeVis publishes figures for the first half of fiscal 2018/2019
2019. május 23., csütörtök, 16:00
DGAP-News: MeVis Medical Solutions AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Stable revenues and costs
Bremen, May 23, 2019 - MeVis Medical Solutions AG [ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4], a leading provider of medical imaging software, announces the results for the second quarter and first half of fiscal year 2018/2019 (reporting period October 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019).
Revenues in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018/2019 amounted to EUR 4,033 k, about 2 % above the previous year"s level (EUR 3,950 k). License business declined by 23 % in the second quarter to EUR 1,104k (prev. year: EUR 1,438 k), and the maintenance business remained relatively constant at EUR 1,721 k (prev. year: EUR 1,712 k). The service business increased from EUR 799 k in the previous year"s period to EUR 1,208 k. Revenues in the first half-year thus amounted to EUR 8,244 k (prev. year: EUR 8,233 k) and were allocated to the segments Digital Mammography with EUR 4,622 k (prev. year: EUR 5,710 k), Development Services with EUR 1,991 k (prev. year: EUR 767 k) and Other Operating Activities with EUR 1,631 k (prev. year: EUR 1,756 k). With a share of 56 % (prev. year: 69 %), the Digital Mammography segment continued to be the main source of revenues.
EBIT (Earnings before financial result and taxes) amounted to EUR 3,647 k in the reporting period (prev. year: EUR 3,136 k). At 44 %, the EBIT margin improved compared with a previous year"s value of 38 %.
The financial result improved significantly in the reporting period to EUR 711 k (prev. year: EUR -768 k). The change compared with the previous year is due to the development of the balance of income and expenses from exchange rate differences of EUR 820 k (prev. year: EUR -1,280 k) and the deterioration in the result of the 51 % share in MeVis BreastCare GmbH & Co. KG of EUR -184 k (prev. year: EUR 444 k), which is recognized at equity.
Net profit after taxes therefore amounted to EUR 4,358 k (prev. year: EUR 2,366 k), corresponding with undiluted earnings per share of EUR 2.39 (prev. year: EUR 1.30).
The interim report for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018/2019 will be published on August 29, 2019.
