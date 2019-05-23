DGAP-News: CENTOGENE Welcomes Germany"s Chancellor Dr. Angela Merkel
2019. május 23., csütörtök, 17:00
DGAP-News: CENTOGENE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CENTOGENE Welcomes Germany"s Chancellor Dr. Angela Merkel
Cambridge, MA USA & Rostock, Germany 23 May, 2019 - CENTOGENE today welcomed Germany"s Chancellor Dr. Angela Merkel to its headquarters together with Manuela Schwesig, Minister-President of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern. The visit focused on explaining CENTOGENE"s capabilities in the field of genetics, and in particular demonstrating the Company"s advancing artificial intelligence program.
Dr. Arndt Rolfs, CEO CENTOGENE commented: "We are extremely honored to have welcomed Dr. Angela Merkel and Manuela Schwesig to CENTOGNE. In Germany today and in particular across Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, there is a strategic agenda that prioritizes the digitization of the economy. Today we demonstrated to our esteemed guests CENTOGENE"s work in rare genetic diseases and our digital strategy with leading-edge artificial intelligence programs."
"Artificial intelligence is enabling the integration of patient-focused metabolomics, proteomics, genetic data in our diagnostic business, while for our pharmaceutical solutions AI is enabling the rapid discovery of biomarkers, cohort identification, and other patterns in our genomic, proteomic and phenotype datasets. Ultimately however, all our work at CENTOGENE is underpinned with a priority on bringing hope to patients and their families by shortening the diagnostic odyssey."
About CENTOGENE
CENTOGENE is a rare disease company focused on transforming clinical, genetic, and biochemical data into medical solutions for patients. We are focused on bringing rationality to treatment decisions and accelerating the development of new orphan drugs by using our knowledge of the global rare disease market, including our epidemiological and clinical heterogeneity, and our innovative biomarkers.
As one of the largest rare disease companies worldwide, CENTOGENE is dedicated to transforming the science of genetic information into solutions and creating hope for patients with rare diseases and their families. www.centogene.com
