Baar (CH), 23.05.19 - At the general meeting at the beginning of May, the shareholders of LION E-Mobility AG unanimously elected Ian Mukherjee to the company"s Administrative Board. Ian has been an investor in the company since 2017 and now increased his investment by a further 2.5 million euros.







On April 3, 2019, LION informed about Ian"s plans on increasing his investment, which became effective on April 16, 2019. Thus, the capital increase has been completed and the subscribed shares have been transferred accordingly. The additional capital will primarily be used for the further development and expansion of the existing business segments. With the additional 2.5 million euros, Ian will increase his shareholding in LION to more than 10 percent.







Tobias Mayer, CEO of LION E-Mobility AG, comments: "We are very pleased to have Ian as an experienced partner on our side. He has many years of experience and useful contacts. His further investment proves his confidence in the company and the products of LION. The shareholders also support Ian"s investment and unanimously elected him to the Administrative Board at the general meeting."







Ian Mukherjee says: "I am very pleased with the broad confirmation from the shareholders. LION is an exciting company. With the challenge of climate change rapidly approaching we need to decarbonize our economies with increasing urgency. I believe LION can and will play a key role in this going forward. I am convinced of the innovative technological capabilities that LION has for e-mobility.As a member of the Administrative Board, I would like to help actively shape LION"s strategic transformation".







As a Board Member, Ian will be working closely with the existing management to define LION"s corporate strategy. In particular, he will contribute his knowledge and experience in negotiations with potential industry partners. The overarching goal is to drive the strategic transformation of LION from an engineering service provider to delivering product solutions.







Ian was a Partner and Managing Director at Goldman Sachs, the global investment banking and securities trading firm. After more than 14 years with Goldman Sachs in London and Asia, Ian founded the hedge fund Amiya Capital in 2004. At its peak Amiya managed more than 2 billion dollars. He managed the fund as Chief Investment Officer until 2018 and since then after closing the fund he has held board positions in various companies and wants to spend more of his time helping LION with strategic change. Ian also serves on the board of the Prince"s Trust which is one of the UK"s largest youth charities.





About LION E-Mobility:



LION E-Mobility AG is a listed Swiss holding company founded in 2011 with promising strategic investments in the E-Mobility sector, especially in the field of electric energy storage and lithium-ion battery system technology.



The company owns 100% of the German company LION Smart GmbH, a developer of battery packs and battery management systems. LION Smart GmbH also holds a 30% stake in TÜV SÜD Battery Testing GmbH, a successful joint venture with TÜV SÜD AG.





Press contact



Tobias Mayer



CEO & President



Phone: +41 41 500 54 11



E-Mail: mayer@lionsmart.com

Philipp Hanke



Account Director, Weber Shandwick



Phone: +49 89 380179 48



E-Mail: phanke@webershandwick.com



