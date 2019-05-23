DGAP-Adhoc: Vapiano SE: Publication of 2018 annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements postponed to mid-June, refinancing negotiations successfully concluded
2019. május 23., csütörtök, 19:42
DGAP-Ad-hoc: VAPIANO SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Financing
Vapiano SE: Publication of 2018 annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements postponed to mid-June, refinancing negotiations successfully concluded
Cologne, May 23, 2019 - Due to further requirements for the documentation of the negotiated refinancing, the annual and consolidated financial statements 2018 of Vapiano SE (ISIN: DE000A0WMNK9) will be published on June 18, 2019 and not as previously announced on May 24, 2019. The new date for the Annual General Meeting will be announced separately.
Today, Vapiano has successfully completed the refinancing negotiations for the financial restructuring of the company as well as for the further implementation of the new strategic accentuation. The company has received binding loan commitments totaling around EUR 30 million from the financing banks and the major shareholders Mayfair Beteiligungsfonds II GmbH & Co. KG, VAP Leipzig GmbH & Co. KG and Exchange Bioset GmbH & Co. KG. The final documentation will be completed in corporation with the financing banks by mid-June 2019.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VAPIANO SE
|Im Zollhafen 2-4
|50678 Cologne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 221 67001-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 221 67001-205
|E-mail:
|info@vapiano.eu
|Internet:
|www.vapiano.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0WMNK9
|WKN:
|A0WMNK
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|815417
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
815417 23-May-2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases revenue by 9 percent in the first quarter of 2019
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG steigert Umsatz im ersten Quartal 2019 um 9 Prozent
[2019.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG with 19 percent revenue increase in 2018
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2018 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 19 Prozent
[2019.04.09. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes preliminary figures for 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2018
[2019.03.15. 08:55]
-
»
TUI AG: Annual Financial Report - Part 2
[2018.12.13. 08:00]
-
»
Grand City Properties S.A. announces the pricing and the result of the offer to the holders of its outstanding EUR500,000,000 2.00 per cent. Notes due 2021 to tender such Notes for purchase for cash
[2018.12.05. 12:55]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veräußert Beteiligung an Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG sells investment in Issuer Direct
[2018.12.05. 09:30]