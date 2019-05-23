DGAP-AFR: VAPIANO SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: VAPIANO SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


VAPIANO SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


23.05.2019 / 19:54


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


VAPIANO SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: June 18, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: June 18, 2019
German: http://ir.vapiano.com/websites/vapiano/German/3000/berichte-praesentationen.html
English: http://ir.vapiano.com/websites/vapiano/English/3000/reports-presentations.html

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: June 18, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: June 18, 2019
German: http://ir.vapiano.com/websites/vapiano/German/3000/berichte-praesentationen.html
English: http://ir.vapiano.com/websites/vapiano/English/3000/reports-presentations.html














Language: English
Company: VAPIANO SE

Im Zollhafen 2-4

50678 Cologne

Germany
Internet: www.vapiano.com





 
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

