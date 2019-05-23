DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: VAPIANO SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





VAPIANO SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





23.05.2019 / 19:54





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





VAPIANO SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: June 18, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: June 18, 2019

German: http://ir.vapiano.com/websites/vapiano/German/3000/berichte-praesentationen.html

English: http://ir.vapiano.com/websites/vapiano/English/3000/reports-presentations.html

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: June 18, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: June 18, 2019

German: http://ir.vapiano.com/websites/vapiano/German/3000/berichte-praesentationen.html

English: http://ir.vapiano.com/websites/vapiano/English/3000/reports-presentations.html





23.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

