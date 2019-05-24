DGAP-News: Allianz SE / Key word(s): Bond





Allianz SE calls for redemption in whole the CHF 500,000,000 3.25 per cent. Undated Subordinated Resettable Fixed Rate Notes of 2014 (ISIN: CH0234833371, Valor: 23.483.337) effective 4 July 2019, all in accordance with § 4(b) and (e) of the Terms and Conditions of the Notes. Subject to the Conditions to Redemption in accordance with § 4(d) of the Terms and Conditions of the Notes, the Notes will be redeemed on 4 July 2019 at their Specified Denomination plus any interest accrued until the date of redemption (excluding), all in accordance with the Terms and Conditions of the Notes.

Munich, May 2019

