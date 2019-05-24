DGAP-AFR: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2019:

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 27, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: March 27, 2019
German: http://bericht.hhla.de

English: http://report.hhla.de

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2019
German: http://bericht.hhla.de

English: http://report.hhla.de














Language: English
Company: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG

Bei St. Annen 1

20457 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.hhla.de





 
