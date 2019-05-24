DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





24.05.2019 / 08:53





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG hereby announces that the following

financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2019:

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 27, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: March 27, 2019

German: http://bericht.hhla.de



English: http://report.hhla.de

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2019

German: http://bericht.hhla.de



English: http://report.hhla.de





24.05.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

