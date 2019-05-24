DGAP-News: OHB SE: Annual General Meeting approves dividend increase to EUR 43 Cent
2019. május 24., péntek, 12:39
DGAP-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Bremen, May 24, 2019 - The shareholders of OHB SE (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005936124) have approved all agenda items put to the vote with a large majority at today"s Annual General Meeting.
For the 2018 financial year, shareholders will receive a dividend increased to 43 cents per dividend-bearing share (previous year: 0.40 euros). The Annual General Meeting approved a corresponding proposal by the Management Board and Supervisory Board as well as the other items on the agenda. In detail, these were the formal approval of the actions of the Management Board and Supervisory Board and the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Bremen, as auditors.
The Annual General Meeting took place this morning in Bremen and was attended by approximately 350 shareholders.
Contact:
Investor Relations
Martina Lilienthal
Tel.: +49 421 - 2020-720
Fax: +49 421 - 2020-613
E-Mail: martina.lilienthal@ohb.de
Corporate Communications
Günther Hörbst
Tel.: +49 421 - 2020-9438
E-Mail: guenther.hoerbst@ohb.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|OHB SE
|Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
|28359 Bremen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)421 2020 8
|Fax:
|+49 (0)421 2020 613
|E-mail:
|ir@ohb.de
|Internet:
|www.ohb.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005936124
|WKN:
|593612
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|815595
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
815595 24.05.2019
