DGAP-News: OHB SE: Annual General Meeting approves dividend increase to EUR 43 Cent

2019. május 24., péntek, 12:39





DGAP-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM


OHB SE: Annual General Meeting approves dividend increase to EUR 43 Cent


24.05.2019 / 12:39



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Bremen, May 24, 2019 - The shareholders of OHB SE (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005936124) have approved all agenda items put to the vote with a large majority at today"s Annual General Meeting.



For the 2018 financial year, shareholders will receive a dividend increased to 43 cents per dividend-bearing share (previous year: 0.40 euros). The Annual General Meeting approved a corresponding proposal by the Management Board and Supervisory Board as well as the other items on the agenda. In detail, these were the formal approval of the actions of the Management Board and Supervisory Board and the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Bremen, as auditors.



The Annual General Meeting took place this morning in Bremen and was attended by approximately 350 shareholders.





Contact:

Investor Relations

Martina Lilienthal

Tel.: +49 421 - 2020-720

Fax: +49 421 - 2020-613

E-Mail: martina.lilienthal@ohb.de



Corporate Communications

Günther Hörbst

Tel.: +49 421 - 2020-9438

E-Mail: guenther.hoerbst@ohb.de













24.05.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: OHB SE

Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4

28359 Bremen

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)421 2020 8
Fax: +49 (0)421 2020 613
E-mail: ir@ohb.de
Internet: www.ohb.de
ISIN: DE0005936124
WKN: 593612
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 815595





 
End of News DGAP News Service




815595  24.05.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=815595&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum