Bremen, May 24, 2019 - The shareholders of OHB SE (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005936124) have approved all agenda items put to the vote with a large majority at today"s Annual General Meeting.

For the 2018 financial year, shareholders will receive a dividend increased to 43 cents per dividend-bearing share (previous year: 0.40 euros). The Annual General Meeting approved a corresponding proposal by the Management Board and Supervisory Board as well as the other items on the agenda. In detail, these were the formal approval of the actions of the Management Board and Supervisory Board and the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Bremen, as auditors.

The Annual General Meeting took place this morning in Bremen and was attended by approximately 350 shareholders.

